UNC-Wilmington upsets No. 12 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a win over No. 8 Miami earlier in the week, No. 12 Kentucky (6-2) was upset by UNC-Wilmington (6-2) 80-73 on their new home court.
Freshman guard Reed Sheppard once again led the way for UK, scoring 25 points, shooting 50% from three-point range, and adding nine rebounds, six assists and two seals.
In his collegiate debut, freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw played 13 minutes, giving UK three points, two boards and a block.
Trazier White had a game-high 27 points for the Seahawks, adding 10 rebounds.
UK turned the ball over 13 times and shot just 29.4% from behind the arc.
The Wildcats have a week off before they play Penn in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. That one tips off at noon on Saturday, December 9 on ESPN 2.
