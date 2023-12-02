UNC-Wilmington upsets No. 12 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a win over No. 8 Miami earlier in the week, No. 12 Kentucky (6-2) was upset by UNC-Wilmington (6-2) 80-73 on their new home court.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard once again led the way for UK, scoring 25 points, shooting 50% from three-point range, and adding nine rebounds, six assists and two seals.

In his collegiate debut, freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw played 13 minutes, giving UK three points, two boards and a block.

Trazier White had a game-high 27 points for the Seahawks, adding 10 rebounds.

UK turned the ball over 13 times and shot just 29.4% from behind the arc.

The Wildcats have a week off before they play Penn in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. That one tips off at noon on Saturday, December 9 on ESPN 2.

