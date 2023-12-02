Everyday Kentucky
UNC-Wilmington upsets No. 12 Kentucky

Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks over UNC Wilmington's Nick Farrar, right, during the first...
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks over UNC Wilmington's Nick Farrar, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a win over No. 8 Miami earlier in the week, No. 12 Kentucky (6-2) was upset by UNC-Wilmington (6-2) 80-73 on their new home court.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard once again led the way for UK, scoring 25 points, shooting 50% from three-point range, and adding nine rebounds, six assists and two seals.

In his collegiate debut, freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw played 13 minutes, giving UK three points, two boards and a block.

Trazier White had a game-high 27 points for the Seahawks, adding 10 rebounds.

UK turned the ball over 13 times and shot just 29.4% from behind the arc.

The Wildcats have a week off before they play Penn in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. That one tips off at noon on Saturday, December 9 on ESPN 2.

