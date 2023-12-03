Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy skies persist

FastCast Sunday Morning | Alexa Minto tracks continuing rain chances
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies and rain chances stick around for our Sunday - with parts of eastern Kentucky seeing scattered showers throughout the day. High temps will be in the mid 50s for the end of our weekend, and in the evening hours skies will mostly dry out for parts of the overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Monday another round of scattered showers approaches the region, with rainfall lingering into parts of the afternoon. High temps will be a little cooler and in the 40s, with overnight lows dipping down close to freezing in the low 30s.

A chill comes in from Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping our high temps into the 30s for Wednesday and turning the lingering rain chances into the potential for a wintry mix. Overnight temps will then tumble into the 20s.

Have a great Sunday!

