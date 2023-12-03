Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chilly start to the work week with rain chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few clouds will be with us for the evening as temperatures fall into the 40s. We start adding clouds once again after midnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s for lows.

We start the day Monday cloudy, with scattered showers arriving during the morning hours. Rain will be short-lived, however, as most rain departs by the early afternoon. Skies will also clear some by the late afternoon as it will turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy for the evening into the overnight as another round of clouds arrive very late in the overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday starts off cloudy again, with scattered showers once more. It will turn mainly dry by the afternoon but stay cloudy. It will be a chilly day as highs reach the mid to upper 40s, with a few places reaching 50 degrees. More scattered showers arrive for the evening into the overnight, with a few snow showers potentially mixing in. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will remain cloudy as we will have a few rain and snow showers to start the day. It will be a cold day on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. Skies will turn mostly clear working through the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday will be completely dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs above average in the low to mid 50s. Another dry day comes Friday, at least during the day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a few places potentially hitting 60 degrees. Scattered showers will look to arrive Friday night, with lows only down into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will stick around into next weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will cool down for the second half of the weekend as highs only look to be into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees next Sunday.

