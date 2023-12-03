Bryan Station falls in 6A State Finals to Trinity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trinity High School (12-3) captured the school’s 28th 6A state football championship with a 41-20 win over Bryan Station (11-4) Saturday evening at Kroger Field.

Junior running back Kalen Washington scored all three touchdowns for the Defenders, finishing with 20 attempts for 70 yards. Senior Trenton Cutwright went 7-15-1 for 139 yards. He took three sacks.

Clinton Stansbury was named game MVP, rushing for 155 yards on 24 carries for three scores.

