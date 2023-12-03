Bryan Station fans show support prior to 6A state championship

Everyday Kentucky
While it was a rainy day, it didn't stop Bryan Station fans from heading to Kroger Field to cheer on the Defenders in the 28th KHSAA State Championship.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While it was a rainy day, it did not stop Bryan Station fans from stopping by Kroger Field to cheer on the Defenders.

The Bryan Station football team played in the KHSAA state championship game. While they were not able to leave the game as winners, it was the first time they made an appearance in the championship game this millennium.

“You will hear people talk about who’s graduated 10, 15 - 20 years ago, still hyped about Bryan Station,” said Ira Abdul-Salaam, whose nephew is #25 Jason Hocker.

For some families, being a part of Bryan Station nation is passed down like genetics.

“Even though we came out in ‘73, we were still there the last time we won the championship,” said Iris Jacobs, Hocker’s grandmother.

Jacobs graduated from Bryan Station in 1973 and serves as the matriarch of a family with four generations of Bryan Station students.

In 1971, the Defenders won their most recent state title.

“It was in ‘71, I was in the tenth grade,” said Jacobs. “We still love Bryan Station.”

However, since 1971, their last appearance in a championship game was in 1999. This year, support from the community ramped up to a level higher than usual as Bryan Station made their way through the season.

“I like to see how the community got behind this team,” said Abdul-Salaam.

The north Lexington community remains strong in their conviction and are proud to bleed green and gold.

“People know who we are. When we say Bryan Station, whether they like us or not, they know that we’re there,” said Jacobs.

