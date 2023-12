LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters battled a structure fire along Meadow Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m.

Once they arrived on-scene, smoke was seen pouring out of a one-story home.

Crews were able to contain the blaze just after 4 p.m.

While no one was injured, WKYT has learned that a dog died from smoke inhalation.

