Lexington business owners say shopping small has a big impact amid inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is for shopping small in Lexington as this year’s Woodland Triangle Holiday Shop Hop kicked off.

“Our customers are so important to us, so having new customers be brought in by this event has just been amazing,” said Boxwood + Birch Social Media Coordinator Kyra Dailey. “I think we’ve met so many new people this weekend, made so many new customers, made so many new relationships and its just been great.”

Many of the business owners share that they have had great foot traffic with the shop hop, but for people like Dahlhus Fudge Owner Adam Dahl, getting to this point has not always been easy.

“I make food and chocolates and all the ingredients have gone up. I’ve been battling with increasing my prices and stuff like that, which I don’t want to do, but I think its also impacted foot traffic,” Dahl said. “As costs of living have just gone up, inflation has gone up, it hurts our business because people aren’t coming in as often.”

Caitlyn Edwards with Poppy and Pomelo said they have also been experiencing some of these issues.

“I understand that convenience is key when it comes to shopping, especially for the holidays and everyone is so busy, but when you shop small, not only are we doing a little bit of dance, you’re also helping to feed families here locally,” said Edwards.

Dahl added that through events like this, you are giving and getting so much more in return than shopping at big box stores.

“You’re not giving a big CEO a bonus, its me. So, all of us here, that’s what we really wanted to highlight for the holidays is just really, this is who you’re supporting. Come see us. We want to do everything we can. We’ll bend over backwards to make your holidays extra special,” Dahl said.

The Woodland Triangle Holiday Shop Hop will continue at each of these businesses and several others Sunday from 10:00 to 6:00.

