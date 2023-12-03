Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Lexington.

Around 12:35 a.m Sunday, Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired along Alexandria Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

