Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(Northern News Now)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Lexington.

Around 12:35 a.m Sunday, Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired along Alexandria Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.
I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
As cases seem to be spiking in Ohio, health officials in Woodford County have advice for parents.
Health officials advise parents as pediatric pneumonia cases rise in neighboring state
Meteorologists recognize winter starting December 1 despite what the calendar says.
Meteorological winter begins Friday

Latest News

Lexington business owners say shopping small has a big impact amid inflation
WATCH | Lexington business owners say shopping small has a big impact amid inflation
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
WATCH | Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
Bryan Station fans show support prior to 6A state championship
WATCH | Bryan Station fans show support prior to 6A state championship
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/02/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/02/2023