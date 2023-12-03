Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.

According to Lexington Police, they responded to shots fired just before midnight Sunday in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue.

Police did not find any victims there. Soon after, a man showed up to a hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say he is connected to this shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

