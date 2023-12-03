Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood

Police say a man showed up the a hospital with a gun shot wound.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.

According to Lexington Police, they responded to shots fired just before midnight Sunday in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue.

Police did not find any victims there. Soon after, a man showed up to a hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say he is connected to this shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.
I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
As cases seem to be spiking in Ohio, health officials in Woodford County have advice for parents.
Health officials advise parents as pediatric pneumonia cases rise in neighboring state
Meteorologists recognize winter starting December 1 despite what the calendar says.
Meteorological winter begins Friday

Latest News

No arrests have been made at this time.
Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington
Lexington business owners say shopping small has a big impact amid inflation
WATCH | Lexington business owners say shopping small has a big impact amid inflation
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
WATCH | Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
Bryan Station fans show support prior to 6A state championship
WATCH | Bryan Station fans show support prior to 6A state championship