Police say man stabbed his mother in the neck multiple times, killing her

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 30-year-old New York man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed his mother to death.

Police say 30-year-old Vladislav Deshkovich stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Inna Deshkovich, multiple times in the neck Friday evening at her Brooklyn apartment. The alleged attack was fatal.

“What made him do this to his own mother?” neighbor Margaret Dumas said. “There’s no need for her to get killed like that. It’s sad.”

Neighbor Mitchell Jakuboski, who has known the victim for at least half a dozen years, says some neighbors heard her screaming, and one went to check on her.

“She came up and knocked on the door. The son answered the door. He said, ‘Oh, I hit my mother in the head. I gotta take her to the hospital,’ and he shut the door,” Jakuboski said.

Investigators removed bags of evidence from Inna Deshkovich’s apartment Friday night. Her son lived a short drive away, according to neighbors.

It’s not clear where police found the suspect after the alleged attack, but he was taken into custody Friday night and, by Saturday morning, charged with murder.

Neighbors remember the victim as quiet but nice, saying she was working towards a dream.

“She was a doctor in Belarus or Russia, and she was trying to get her license here. She went to work every day,” Jakuboski said. “She was such a sweet lady. I’m gonna miss her. I really am.”

The suspect had an affinity for politics and apparently wanted to run for office, according to his social media. Pictures show him posing with locally elected leaders.

