UK Football will play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Football (7-5, 3-5 SEC) has accepted a bid to play in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, December 29.

Their opponent has not yet been announced, but will be an ACC team.

UK will play at noon on ESPN inside EverBank Stadium.

The Wildcats played NC State in this bowl back in January of 2021, winning it 23-21. This marks the eighth straight bowl appearance for the Cats, a program best.

