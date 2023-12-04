Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy and Gloomy Skies Continue

WKYT
WKYT(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances are sticking around for the moment, giving us a gloomy start to the week. Some parts of Kentucky got the chances to see some hail and graupel in the mid day hours - showing the looming cold air aloft. Temps tonight will drop into the 30s.

Rain chances push out briefly for the overnight, but around 7am scattered showers return. High temps will be in the upper 40s as the rain starts, but in the overnight the rain will turn into a wintry mix as temps drop into the 30s. A few flakes could show up for your Wednesday morning, specifically focused around parts of eastern Kentucky.

Thursday will bring about milder temps that push into the first part of the weekend. A system will push into the commonwealth on Saturday bringing about gusty showers and a rainy Saturday. In the exchange from the Saturday into Sunday overnight temps will drop substantially, turning the rain into snow. Lingering flake chances will persist into Sunday- ending the weekend chilly with highs in the 30s.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
No arrests have been made at this time.
Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
Police say a man showed up the a hospital with a gun shot wound.
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Cold rains for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly showers hang around for a few days
A chilly start to the work week with rain chances
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chilly start to the work week with rain chances
A few minor systems will impact us early in the week as temperatures stay very chilly.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chilly start to the work week with rain chances