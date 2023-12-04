Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy and Gloomy Skies Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances are sticking around for the moment, giving us a gloomy start to the week. Some parts of Kentucky got the chances to see some hail and graupel in the mid day hours - showing the looming cold air aloft. Temps tonight will drop into the 30s.

Rain chances push out briefly for the overnight, but around 7am scattered showers return. High temps will be in the upper 40s as the rain starts, but in the overnight the rain will turn into a wintry mix as temps drop into the 30s. A few flakes could show up for your Wednesday morning, specifically focused around parts of eastern Kentucky.

Thursday will bring about milder temps that push into the first part of the weekend. A system will push into the commonwealth on Saturday bringing about gusty showers and a rainy Saturday. In the exchange from the Saturday into Sunday overnight temps will drop substantially, turning the rain into snow. Lingering flake chances will persist into Sunday- ending the weekend chilly with highs in the 30s.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.