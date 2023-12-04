Everyday Kentucky
Angel Tree still in need of donors to help spread Christmas joy to kids

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You still have time to help WKYT spread Christmas joy to kids in Central Kentucky.

We have teamed up with the Salvation Army for this year’s Angel Tree program.

More than 5,000 children from Jessamine, Scott, and Fayette County schools are a part of this year’s program.

Over the weekend, hundreds of children were claimed, but there are still around 700 angels in need of gifts this Christmas.

Trees with the remaining 700 children are in the Fayette Mall, Lexington Green, Wal-Mart Supercenter in Hamburg, and the Salvation Army on West Main Street.

To help, grab one of the tags from a tree and purchase some items listed.

Where to find Angel Trees.
Where to find Angel Trees.(WKYT)

Delivering these gifts is as easy as getting them. Drop your unwrapped items off at the Salvation Army distribution center or at drop-off locations like Parlor Donuts or City Barbecue where you can get a donut and a $5 gift card just for dropping off there.

Kendall Anderson with the Salvation Army says it’s one of the best Christmas traditions out there.

“This year, it’s especially important for us because we know that many of our families in the community are making the decision to pay rent or utilities. Or are they paying for gas for their car, or are they paying for groceries? In there, we also, of course have the holidays. So, we are really looking for individuals who are willing to come out and make an impact in the life of a child ages 10-17. really and truly, it’s just a meaningful opportunity to give back and continue to spread holiday cheer,” said Anderson.

You can do your part and help out from now until December 8 and give a kid in need a Christmas they’ll cherish.

