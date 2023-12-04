Everyday Kentucky
Child taken to hospital after being hit by car near Lexington school

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Lexington.

We’re told it happened Monday afternoon near Edythe J. Hayes Middle School but not on school property.

FCPS officials say a driver picking up another student hit the child.

They say the child had scrapes and bruises from hitting the road and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

