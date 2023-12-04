City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime worker for the City of Somerset sanitation department was seriously hurt Saturday night.

The incident took place while workers were busy trying to clean the streets after the parade in the downtown area.

Police say the collision between Bruce Owens and a car happened at the intersection of East Mount Vernon Street and Liberty/Barnett Streets. Police say he suffered multiple injuries.

Owens is now at a Lexington hospital, and city leaders are optimistic he will make a recovery.

Mayor Alan Keck says Owens is an extremely dedicated worker who always goes the extra mile and is willing to do whatever it takes.

“People know him because he works so hard. He always does it with a smile on his face. Whether that is doing the curbside pick up at times or working our festivals, you will see him oftentimes not walking but running to the next venue to keep our city clean and beautiful,” said Keck.

Somerset Police are investigating what took place with the accident.

They say the driver told them he was driving on the roadway like he would any other day, about 35 mph, and did not see Owens until he was right on him in the crosswalk. He also said he did not see the reflective vest because Owens was wearing a leaf-blower back pack.

