Good Question: Can utilities cut you off when it’s cold?

Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know, “Can utilities cut you off when it’s cold?”(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know, “Can utilities cut you off when it’s cold?”

Some states do have laws preventing utility companies from disconnecting their services when the temperature is above or below a certain temperature. Kentucky is not one of them.

However, individual companies may have their own policies about not cutting off someone’s utilities if it would be dangerous, even if legally they could. A Kentucky Utilities spokesperson tells me they don’t perform disconnections for non-payment during freezing, cold weather.

And even if it’s not cold outside, you do have more options during the winter when it comes to repayment.

Kentucky’s Public Service Commission says, “Customers may negotiate a payment plan with the company for reconnection during the months of November through March if they are “income qualified” for certain public assistance programs and if they secure and present an official “Certificate of Need” from the state social services office.”

There have been attempts by lawmakers in Frankfort to prevent utilities from disconnecting customers during periods of either freezing cold or extreme heat, but those have never passed.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

