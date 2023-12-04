Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a body they recovered from the Kentucky River in Highbridge on Nov. 16.

“It’s possible he came in on foot, but it’s a very, very secluded area, and it’s very hard to stumble upon that area,” said Detective Matt Lytle of the Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office. “A deer hunter was coming in to hunt and located a jacket on the ground, thought it was weird, and his body was just up from that, like a small ravine like over here.”

Despite the recovery of the body, the details and the leads in the case are far and few between.

“No wallet, no cellphone, no tattoos, no scars, he had a pair of glasses, reading glasses is all he had,” said Detective Lytle. “We just want to do our due diligence with him and try to get him ID’d so we can let his family, if he has any family, to let them know.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the body they recovered is a Caucasian man, believe to be between 50 and 70 years old, with grey hair and a full grey beard; he was 6 feet tall and about 171 pounds.

He was found wearing a Walls hooded jacket size 3XL, grey wire-framed glasses that were located in the front pocket, a dickies black leather belt, Wrangler blue jeans size 34x32, Brahma Shoes size 11 and a George brand sweatshirt size large.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is encouraged to contact the Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office.

