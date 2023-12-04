Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly showers hang around for a few days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week will not be a washout but daily rain chances will be back.

Temperatures will remain chilly over the next few days. Throw in those showers & we will have a nasty run in the world of weather. Monday’s chances will come with a full-blown wave of energy. It will throw more showers around but nothing widespread. We might even see a little afternoon sunshine after this system passes.

Some scattered showers will occupy the skies on Tuesday. We’ll go through periods of showers with those chillier temperatures still right here. As the day turns into night, those showers could turn into snow. This will be geared toward the folks in eastern Kentucky. Those snow showers could hang out for an extended period. High elevations might end up with a little on the ground.

You will see a good shot of milder air from around Thursday through Saturday. Another big system will enter the area at that time. Gusty showers will blow through on Saturday. I think we might even see a little thunderstorm activity. On the back side, it makes a switch to snow. This has some potential but we are still so far out that it is hard to commit to any numbers or anything certain.

Take care of each other!

