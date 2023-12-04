Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky health departments pushing for vaccinations amid holiday season

Flu vaccine
Flu vaccine(MGN)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Kentucky health department officials are using it to encourage everyone who’s not already vaccinated to get their flu shot ahead of big holiday gatherings.

“We don’t have enough people who’ve been vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 here in Central Kentucky,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they’re up to 227 lab-confirmed flu cases. They say they’ve had three straight weeks with 40 plus new flu cases reported. Of those, almost 87% of people didn’t get the seasonal flu shot.

“It’s important to remember this is just a small percentage of what’s actually out there. These aren’t the rapid tests,” Hall said.

Hall says our peak flu season doesn’t even hit until late January.

“We’re seeing too many people who aren’t taking precautions,” Hall said.

Though, Hall says in November, they did see an uptick in vaccination appointments.

Over at the Woodford County Health Department, Cassie Prather says they’ve vaccinated thousands of people this year. She says, if you haven’t gotten yours, now is a good time to go so you can be protected by Christmas.

“It takes about two weeks for that vaccine to boost your immunity and to get you fully protected,” said Prather.

Prather says what’s concerning this year is that influenza and RSV hospitalizations are increasing.

“That’s what we want to try and prevent,” Prather said.

By gettting the vaccines, Hall and Prather say it can help you avoid complications if you do catch the flu. They say to be aware of fatigue, heavy coughing, trouble breathing and a fever that lasts several days.

“Anything that you can do to either help prevent you from getting sick or make it easier on you, go ahead and take those steps,” Hall said.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says if you look at the last two weeks, there’ve been 720 total cases. They say that’s the most they’ve had since mid-February.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
No arrests have been made at this time.
Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
Police say a man showed up the a hospital with a gun shot wound.
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood

Latest News

One person was flown to the hospital after a fiery crash in Rockcastle County.
WATCH | Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash
You still have time to help WKYT spread Christmas joy to kids in Central Kentucky.
WATCH | Angel Tree still in need of donors to help spread Christmas joy to kids
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
WATCH | Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/04/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/04/2023)
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky