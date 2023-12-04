Kentucky health departments pushing for vaccinations amid holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Kentucky health department officials are using it to encourage everyone who’s not already vaccinated to get their flu shot ahead of big holiday gatherings.

“We don’t have enough people who’ve been vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 here in Central Kentucky,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they’re up to 227 lab-confirmed flu cases. They say they’ve had three straight weeks with 40 plus new flu cases reported. Of those, almost 87% of people didn’t get the seasonal flu shot.

“It’s important to remember this is just a small percentage of what’s actually out there. These aren’t the rapid tests,” Hall said.

Hall says our peak flu season doesn’t even hit until late January.

“We’re seeing too many people who aren’t taking precautions,” Hall said.

Though, Hall says in November, they did see an uptick in vaccination appointments.

Over at the Woodford County Health Department, Cassie Prather says they’ve vaccinated thousands of people this year. She says, if you haven’t gotten yours, now is a good time to go so you can be protected by Christmas.

“It takes about two weeks for that vaccine to boost your immunity and to get you fully protected,” said Prather.

Prather says what’s concerning this year is that influenza and RSV hospitalizations are increasing.

“That’s what we want to try and prevent,” Prather said.

By gettting the vaccines, Hall and Prather say it can help you avoid complications if you do catch the flu. They say to be aware of fatigue, heavy coughing, trouble breathing and a fever that lasts several days.

“Anything that you can do to either help prevent you from getting sick or make it easier on you, go ahead and take those steps,” Hall said.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says if you look at the last two weeks, there’ve been 720 total cases. They say that’s the most they’ve had since mid-February.

