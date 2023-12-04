Kentucky Newsmakers 12/3: Kentucky Youth Advocates Exec. Dir. Terry Brooks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks.
Kentucky Youth Advocates pushes for policies that will give young Kentuckians a good start in life.
They call themselves a megaphone for Kentucky’s 1.1 million kids.
We know Kentucky kids face challenges, and a new kids count statewide study shows some of the hurdles out there.
The good news is there are ways to focus on the next generation and give families opportunities for a brighter future.
Terry Brooks spent most of his career in education, has a national profile in advocating for kids and has brought his passion as executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates for nearly twenty years.
