Kentucky Newsmakers 12/3: Kentucky Youth Advocates Exec. Dir. Terry Brooks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks.

Kentucky Youth Advocates pushes for policies that will give young Kentuckians a good start in life.

They call themselves a megaphone for Kentucky’s 1.1 million kids.

We know Kentucky kids face challenges, and a new kids count statewide study shows some of the hurdles out there.

The good news is there are ways to focus on the next generation and give families opportunities for a brighter future.

Terry Brooks spent most of his career in education, has a national profile in advocating for kids and has brought his passion as executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates for nearly twenty years.

