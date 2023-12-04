Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington sneaker convention draws vendors to Kentucky

Lexington sneaker convention draws vendors to Kentucky
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sneaker fans, buyers and sellers made their way to the Central Bank Center Sunday afternoon for Snkr Bst’s sneaker convention.

The Midwest-based group aims to bring all local sneakerheads together under one roof, with some coming from other states to sell their sneakers.

“I started off by cleaning shoes and then trading shoes to the point where I was like, ‘oh, I could actually start making money off of this’,” said Edgar Rivera, Jr., a 16-year-old shoe seller from Chicago, Ill.

He was just one vendor who made his way to Snkr Bst’s Lexington event.

“I’ve been able to meet a whole bunch of new people, other resellers that are as young as me, older than me, people who give me more knowledge into the sneaker game,” said Rivera, Jr. “Reselling for me is something that I really like to do, and if I get to do that as well as travel to different states, that’s a win-win because I get to travel somewhere, I get to make money, and I get to do what I do.”

Edgar made the journey to Lexington from Chicago with his parents by his side.

“The experience, of course, to help my son with his shoe sales, started as just a way to support him, no matter the distance because it was something he really enjoyed,” said Edgar Rivera, Sr., Edgar’s father.

For Snkr Bst’s co-founders, the event symbolized their growth as a group.

“We started off in a small gym, and now we’ve worked our way all the way up to the Central Bank Center,” said Matthew Sullivan, co-founder of Snkr Bst.

Their conventions in states throughout the region serve as a place to unify all sneaker lovers.

“Any sort of barrier that you would think would be between people, we can kind of knock down with a love of fashion and shoes,” said Tyler Foley, co-founder of Snkr Bst.

Snkr Bst will be holding another convention in the Cincinatti-area on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.
I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington
No arrests have been made at this time.
Man critically injured in shooting in Lexington
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire

Latest News

Fans travel from all over to see ‘What’s Poppin’ at Jack Harlow concert
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/3: Kentucky Youth Advocates Exec. Dir. Terry Brooks
A Lexington house fire resulted in the death of a dog from smoke inhalation.
Dog dies in house fire
Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
WATCH | Woman arrested in Madison County following barricade situation
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
WATCH | Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood