More than $3 million worth of improvements coming to Lexington sports courts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton helped cut the ribbon on Lexington’s newest sports courts Monday afternoon.

“We continue to roll out these wonderful upgrades to our parks all over town,” said Mayor Gorton.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton helped cut the ribbon on the city’s newest park upgrades, a new pickleball and basketball court at Meadowbrook Park.

“Between basketball, which some of us really love here, right, and pickleball, which is growing in popularity tremendously. Meadowbrook Park now has great facilities for people of all ages,” said Mayor Gorton.

Just two upgrades funded by the American Rescue Act Plan. A total of $23.7 million has been allocated to Parks and Recreation improvements. More than $3 million alone is going towards improvements of sports courts.

“We find that these investments in our community, in our neighborhood parks, is so important to the fabric of Lexington, said the director of Lexington Parks and Recreation, Monica Conrad.

Conrad says this project is number 15 so far, with 18 more to come next year.

“This is a park that was in dire need of revitalization, said councilmember Brenda Monarrez.

Brenda Monarrez represents Lexington’s fourth district. She says this project will benefit many of her constituents as it’s located between two neighborhoods, and many of them specifically asked for these courts.

“We actually had a survey that people had to fill out and fill out what they thought their needs would be. What you see now here, a new official-sized half court for basketball and a new pickleball court, is actually what the neighbors voted for,” said Monarrez.

