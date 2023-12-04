Remembering iconic coach Billy Hicks

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - He was a mountain boy, who made a name for himself in the city and all over the state.

Coach Billy Hicks grew up in Harlan County. He played ball in high school and then college. He came back home to teach and coach in coal country.

From Evarts to Harlan and then Corbin.

Eventually, he wanted to try and take his talents to Scott County.

“One thing I wanted to show ‘em, was the mountains could still coach,” said Hicks.

There he built a career that broke records.

“Everything I do as a basketball coach will be to develop my players,” said Hicks.

He poured into his players both on and off the court.

For athletes like Mario McIntyre, he was an inspiration. McIntire was part of the 1998 Championship team. He now coaches at his alma mater, Scott County High School.

“We just talked to him Saturday, after our game Saturday he came in the locker room with us,” he said. “One thing he told us, was just to hold on. You think about that, on the surface level, you think just a coach telling another coach to hold on. But we look deeper than that. It’s just him telling us to keep fighting. That’s how Hicks was, always keep fighting.”

Hicks retired in 2019, the winningest high school basketball coach in Kentucky history.

Amassing a 1,013-276 record.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says his legacy and mark on the sport will leave a lasting impact for generations to come.

“I think you’ll see some statewide movement to some things that will make sure that names stays around,” he said. “To make sure that next group of kids says ‘tell me more about Billy Hicks’

Hicks coached for 39 years. 25 of them at Scott County.

”He was bigger than life for so many people and changed so many young men’s lives in his whole career,” said Tackett. “But it’s a loss of a legend for dang sure.”

The people of Scott County rallied around Hicks and his family when he lost his son Tyler in a car accident in 2012.

Later, the family was able to establish a scholarship fund in his honor.

Coach Hicks leaves behind a wife, Betsy, a daughter, Ashley and grandson, Wyler. He was 71 years old.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.