Sewage smell still causing concerns for Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A “sewage” odor is concerning some people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods of Veterans Park in Lexington.

The City of Lexington is working to resolve the issue.

Lexington’s Division of Water Quality Director, Charlie Martin, says there’s a variety of sources they’re looking into. They are also targeting equipment, and they hired a company to test for odors at the nearby wastewater treatment plant.

Martin says the smell comes at random, and while they’ve been successful in finding sources in some areas, they are still working to address the problem.

This week, they’ll have an LFUCG contractor performing sanitary sewer work in Veterans Park.

While neighbors like Kathleen Lindsey appreciate the care and effort they are putting into fixing this issue, she says it is still concerning.

“It can be hard if my eyes are watering and burning or if I’m distracted from nausea. I also have chronic Leukemia, so I have to take a daily chemo pill to be okay. So, it’s just an added challenge to my health and well-being that it will be really nice once it’s resolved,” Lindsey said.

She says the smell permeates through the house and often smells like sewage. She says not only does it make her nauseous, but it also bothers her throat and can even make her eyes burn.

Lindsey hopes that with more community input and city outreach, they will start to see a difference.

“It is a wonderful place to live, I feel confident it will get fixed,” Lindsey said.

Martin also says he’s heard everyone’s input, and he has been working throughout the past few months to figure out a solution.

He adds that they’re going to try to fast-track the replacement of equipment in the new year, and for the people who live around Towne Branch, they will do a similar approach to the waste water treatment plant in that area.

