Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winningest coach in Kentucky basketball has died.

The Scott County Coroner says an ambulance was called to Billy Hicks’ home after 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a Georgetown hospital, where he later died. The coroner says the cause of death appears to be natural causes.

Hicks spent 38 years coaching high school boys basketball in the state. 25 of those years were spent at Scott County High School.

He retired from coaching in March 2019.

A basketball tournament in his name, the Billy Hicks Classic, is happening this week at Great Crossing and Scott County High School.

