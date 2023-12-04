Woman killed in Rowan County crash
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has died after a crash late Sunday night in Rowan County.
The coroner’s office says officials in Morehead got a call around 6 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident on I-64 near the 137 WB exit.
A 2020 Chevy van, driven by a 40-year-old female, was heading west. Officers believe she lost control of the vehicle, left the road, hit a guardrail and then continued into the trees.
No one else was inside.
She was taken to St. Claire Healthcare Emergency Department, where she was declared dead around 10:45 p.m.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation by Morehead Police and the Rowan County Coroner.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.