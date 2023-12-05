Everyday Kentucky
Crews fighting fire at Eastland Bowling Center

The bowling alley is on East New Circle Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are fighting a fire at Lexington’s Eastland Bowling Center.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

WKYT’s crew arrived minutes later.

Our photographer saw crews behind the building and firefighters on the roof. The area is smoky.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to the fire department to confirm more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

