Crews fighting fire at Eastland Bowling Center
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are fighting a fire at Lexington’s Eastland Bowling Center.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
WKYT’s crew arrived minutes later.
Our photographer saw crews behind the building and firefighters on the roof. The area is smoky.
This is a developing story. We have reached out to the fire department to confirm more information.
