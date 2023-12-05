Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Big Pattern Change

STORM SYSTEM
STORM SYSTEM(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a clipper rolling into the region later today into early Wednesday, and this will bring showers and a touch of winter weather to the region. A much bigger storm then rumbles through here this weekend and may bring everything from strong storms to snowflakes.

Our day is starting with some freezing fog which may impact early day travel. Otherwise, it’s another dreary day for many with a few showers this morning in the north. Scattered showers increase across central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon and evening.

Colder winds kick in tonight and Wednesday as our system works to the east. This means a northwest wind flow kicks in with some flakes getting into the mix. A couple of out and out snow showers will even be possible with the greatest potential across the southeast.

The weekend storm system is one to watch for a number of reasons. If this storm cuts up to our west, then the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Saturday night with wraparound winter weather possible Sunday and Sunday night.

The weekend will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a post on the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were...
Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Woman is killed in weekend car accident.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rowan County crash
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow
WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy and Gloomy Skies Continue
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Cold rains for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly showers hang around for a few days