FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Big Pattern Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a clipper rolling into the region later today into early Wednesday, and this will bring showers and a touch of winter weather to the region. A much bigger storm then rumbles through here this weekend and may bring everything from strong storms to snowflakes.

Our day is starting with some freezing fog which may impact early day travel. Otherwise, it’s another dreary day for many with a few showers this morning in the north. Scattered showers increase across central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon and evening.

Colder winds kick in tonight and Wednesday as our system works to the east. This means a northwest wind flow kicks in with some flakes getting into the mix. A couple of out and out snow showers will even be possible with the greatest potential across the southeast.

The weekend storm system is one to watch for a number of reasons. If this storm cuts up to our west, then the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Saturday night with wraparound winter weather possible Sunday and Sunday night.

The weekend will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

