Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University has confirmed to WKYT that former student Kody Johnson was one of the eight Americans killed in an Osprey crash during a training mission in Japan last week.

Johnson served in the U.S. Airforce and attended MSU from 2009-2012. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The University provided the following statement:

“Morehead State University is joining with our alumni to mourn the loss of fellow Eagle, Kody Johnson. Kody was proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force when he tragically passed away earlier this week when the Osprey aircraft he was aboard crashed during a training mission in Japan.

While a student at MSU, Kody was very involved and engaged. He was loved across campus and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Johnson family and all who knew and loved him.”

Other media outlets have reported Johnson had connections to the Cincinnati area.

On Sunday, pieces of wreckage that Japan’s coast guard and local fishing boats have collected were handed over to the U.S. military for examination, coast guard officials said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.