Georgetown Police investigating after video shows suspect firing gun at passing car
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Georgetown.
It happened Monday evening in the area of Camp Creek Way and Donovan Lane.
Police say someone fired a gun at a passing vehicle. Surveillance video shows three shots being fired. No one was hurt, but the car was hit by a bullet.
Police don’t know at this time who the shooter is. They say the early indications are that this was a completely random shooting, and it doesn’t appear the person in the passing vehicle knew the shooter.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.
