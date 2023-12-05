Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown Police investigating after video shows suspect firing gun at passing car

Surveillance video shows three shots being fired. No one was hurt, but the car was hit by a bullet.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Georgetown.

It happened Monday evening in the area of Camp Creek Way and Donovan Lane.

Police say someone fired a gun at a passing vehicle. Surveillance video shows three shots being fired. No one was hurt, but the car was hit by a bullet.

We are asking for the public's help to identify the people involved in this shooting in the area of Camp Creek Way and Donovan Lane on 12/4/2023. If you recognize the person in the video or anyone linked to these vehicles, please contact us at 502-863-7820. As always, you can remain anonymous. If you have video surveillance of this incident or the vehicles in this area, please let us know.

Posted by Georgetown Police Department on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Police don’t know at this time who the shooter is.  They say the early indications are that this was a completely random shooting, and it doesn’t appear the person in the passing vehicle knew the shooter.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.

