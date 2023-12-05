Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a post on the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were...
Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
Woman is killed in weekend car accident.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rowan County crash
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky

Latest News

Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024
Johnson attended Morehead State from 2009-2012.
Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket