‘It really does matter:’ Christmas event held in honor of Lexington gun violence victim

Alisa Hairston’s son Berkley Parks was murdered in 2021, and now she’s helping others who are...
Alisa Hairston’s son Berkley Parks was murdered in 2021, and now she’s helping others who are experiencing that same pain.(Alisa Hairston)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays can be a hard time of the year for those affected by gun violence.

One Lexington mother is hoping to change that. Alisa Hairston’s son, Berkley Parks, was murdered in 2021, and now she’s helping others who are experiencing that same pain.

Hairston says losing a child can be the hardest thing. It’s one reason why she’s helping 15 families that are in her shoes through the organization “It Really Does Matter.”

“We wanted to give back because Berkley had a giving heart. He loved, and he loved. And he loved giving and giving back because he was an only child, and he was spoiled, so he didn’t mind sharing.” Hairston said.

They’re also giving back to another 15 families that are experiencing homelessness.

“It means a lot, and my son would be like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Just so overwhelmed for the love and, like I said, for just the giving. He was a giving child.” She said.

She says they had a successful event last year, but this year has grown even more.

All of this is being done in honor of her son, and she says he would be so proud to see everyone coming out and supporting them. She says she can’t thank her friends and family enough for all of their help and donations.

They have boxes upon boxes filled with thousands of donations.

They are still accepting monetary donations through December 22 on Cash App: $Threeshadespink1969.

The event will be held on December 23.

