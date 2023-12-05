Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers will blow through the skies today. This will come with a chill in the air. Tonight flakes will begin to fly.

A quick-moving system will spread showers through the region today. These will not be widespread but enough to give us some scattered activity. As the temperatures drop tonight, some flakes could fly. Some full-blown snow showers will linger all day long in eastern Kentucky. Those high elevations could pick up some light accumulations. I am thinking of at least a coating up to one inch for those high spots. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if someone had a little more than that in those spots.

Temperatures will quickly warm for a few days. Most will see highs around 50 and maybe even 60 by Saturday. It’ll be dry on Thursday and again on Friday.

A pretty potent system will blow in for the weekend. Gusty winds, thunderstorms and snow are all possible. First, you get those gusty thunderstorms on Saturday. There is even a chance that something strong to severe will develop. Damaging winds are my biggest concern as of this writing but other elements could certainly be there as well.

It all ends as snow on Sunday. The jury is still out on what kind of an impact it could bring. Keep in mind that snow could accumulate at that time. Plenty of time to watch and see.

Take care of each other!

