Johnson County father accused of shooting son

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A father in Johnson County is behind bars after deputies say he shot his son.

On Friday, arrest documents show Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home along Route 1559 in Sitka for a male who had been shot.

Deputies report finding 61-year-old Timothy Rivers sitting in a chair smoking marijuana with a Winchester .30-30 laying in front of him.

Dispatchers told deputies the victim was already being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officials write that after conducting an interview with Rivers, he said his son had come into a back room and began yelling.

Rivers told investigators he warned his son to “hush, or he would hurt him.”

Rivers then told officials his son continued, so he “shot the hell out of him.”

Timothy Rivers was arrested and taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

