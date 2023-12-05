Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Johnson County father accused of shooting son

Rivers is accused of shooting his son on December 1st.
Rivers is accused of shooting his son on December 1st.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A father in Johnson County is behind bars after deputies say he shot his son.

On Friday, arrest documents show Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home along Route 1559 in Sitka for a male who had been shot.

Deputies report finding 61-year-old Timothy Rivers sitting in a chair smoking marijuana with a Winchester .30-30 laying in front of him.

Dispatchers told deputies the victim was already being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officials write that after conducting an interview with Rivers, he said his son had come into a back room and began yelling.

Rivers told investigators he warned his son to “hush, or he would hurt him.”

Rivers then told officials his son continued, so he “shot the hell out of him.”

Timothy Rivers was arrested and taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a post on the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were...
Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
Woman is killed in weekend car accident.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rowan County crash
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky

Latest News

Johnson attended Morehead State from 2009-2012.
Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket
Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of the festival. Over 30...
Railbird 2024 lineup released
Ambulance
Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree