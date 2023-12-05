Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky man accused of firing at ex’s home in apparent drive-by shooting

Tommy Hogston Jr., 37.
Tommy Hogston Jr., 37.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of firing several shots into his ex’s home in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded early in the morning on November 19 to the 4000 block of W. Hwy 80 in Somerset for a report of shots fired.

The victim told them she believed her ex-husband, 37-year-old Tommy Hogston Jr., of Eubank, had fired rounds from his truck at her home.

During the investigation, deputies found what they believed to be approximately seven penetrating impact locations to the home from what appeared to be a firearm.

While responding to the scene, deputies noticed a pickup truck sitting in the parking lot about one-quarter mile east of where the shooting happened. After the victim gave a description of Hogston’s vehicle, deputies went back to check it out and found Hogston sitting in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says they found a handgun and several shell casings in the truck with Hogston, along with a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be meth.

Hogston was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a post on the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were...
Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Woman is killed in weekend car accident.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rowan County crash
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
City worker seriously hurt while cleaning up after Christmas parade in Kentucky

Latest News

Surveillance video shows three shots being fired. No one was hurt, but the car was hit by a...
Georgetown Police investigating after video shows suspect firing gun at passing car
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
With chilly months ahead, and some colder temperatures already making their way in, your...
LIHEAP available to help low-income Kentuckians with heating costs
Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash
WATCH | Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash