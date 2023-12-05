Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in southern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police says troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3500 Block of Beulah Heights Road in McCreary County.

According to KSP, 85-year-old Earl Crabtree, of Pine Knot, Ky., was driving a pickup truck north on Beulah Height Road when he lost control of his vehicle, left the right side of the road and hit a tree.

We’re told Crabtree was trapped in his truck and had to be freed by firefighters. Crabtree was taken by medical helicopter to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

