Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just gotten to his car when he began to scratch the ticket off. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, “Give me the winning ticket.”

“I was so excited. I went back in the store, and I told her [store clerk], ‘I won, I won,’” Vasquez told lottery officials.

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

