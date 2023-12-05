Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police pushing ‘9 p.m. routine’ to help prevent car break-ins

The RCPD and PCSO don't want you to fall victim to car theft.
The RCPD and PCSO don't want you to fall victim to car theft.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says 114 car break-ins were reported to them in November. The department says the majority of those cases were unlocked vehicles.

“We want to let the community know these are the numbers we’re seeing. This is happening. People are going out, they are targeting unlocked cars,” said Sgt. Guy Miller.

That’s why police are pushing what they call a “9 p.m. routine.”

The steps are simple: remove any valuables from your car, lock and check vehicle doors, and lock any exterior doors to your home, too. In less than five minutes, you can help protect your home and vehicles from potential theft.

“The 9 p.m. routine is more just like a double-check method. If you’re positive you locked it, then you’re good, but if you have to think, “Well, did I lock it?” Well, maybe, just go check,” said Sgt. Miller.

Sergeant Miller says this is especially important if you have a firearm in your car. He recommends bringing any weapons inside, as they could end up in the wrong hands. During the 114 reported car break-ins in November, 43 guns were stolen.

“43 guns are now on the street. And what we have seen through narcotics, personal crimes investigations, is that they are being used in those crimes,” said Sgt. Miller.

The department says that if your car is broken into or even if you see someone attempting to break into your car or someone else’s, you should report it to them.

“It’s really ongoing effort with the community on our part, and the communities part it takes both of us. So then, if you also wake up in the middle of the night and you see this crime happening, please report it immediately to 258-3600 so we can start a patrol officer in the area and start looking for the subjects going up and down the street trying to take your all’s items,” said Sgt. Miller.

If you have a security camera on your home, Lexington Police say you can register that camera at www.connectlex.org. That way, if a crime happens in your area, police know you have a camera and can reach out to you for footage.

