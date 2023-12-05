Lexington students helping make annual Christmas store happen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center’s annual Faith and Community Christmas Store will shift its focus this year.

Instead of giving out gifts, volunteers will put all their efforts into making sure homeless children in Fayette County will open up brand-new presents on Christmas Fay.

To help make this happen, students at Christ the King School in Lexington are helping out by buying and donating new toys.

So far, they’ve gathered 300 gifts.

Organizers hope to bring in more than a thousand toys.

Students say they hope the gifts will bring joy this holiday season.

The Faith and Community Christmas Store will work with the McKinney-Vento program of Fayette County Public Schools, which provides resources for homeless students of FCPS.

At last check, there were 627 who were considered homeless.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.