LIHEAP available to help low-income Kentuckians with heating costs

LIHEAP available to help with heating costs
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With chilly months ahead and some colder temperatures already making their way in, your wallet may be taking a hit.

“It’s our responsibility to assist families, to keep them warm and safe inside their homes,” said Karen Atkins, Kentucky River Foothills.

Kentucky River Foothills is one of many Community Action Agencies providing Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs, also known as LIHEAP.

The program takes state funding and distributes it to different counties to help take pressure off of those who can’t pay their utility bills by paying it for them.

“We provide help very quickly. Because we’re talking about January, it’s much cooler, and we just don’t want anyone to be faced with, ‘What are we going to do?’” said Atkins.

If a person meets LIHEAP eligibility, Kentucky River Foothills either contacts their energy source or provides a voucher to cover their heating bills to make that money isn’t the reason for a chilly home.

The website says that in order to be eligible, you can not have resources in excess of $2,000. Assistance comes just in time for the holidays.

“What that does is it frees up money within the home that can be used on other things like food, medicine, clothing, the holidays coming up,” said Atkins.

LIHEAP available to help with heating costs
