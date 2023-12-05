Everyday Kentucky
Petty earns SEC Player of the Week honors

The senior forward is leading the conference in field-goal percentage (60.9)
Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ajae Petty, University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior forward, has been crowned the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Tuesday.

The Wildcat led her team with a career-high 33 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to push Kentucky past Tennessee Tech on Sunday. She became just the fourth player in program history to record a 30-15 double-double on points and rebounds, and the first player to do so in over a decade.

That list includes the all-time great Valerie Still, who was in the stands to watch it happen.

It didn’t just mark her first 30-plus point performance, but it also marked her first 20-plus point performance. It also marked Kentucky’s first 30-plus point performance since Rhyne Howard dropped 32 against LSU in March 2022.

Furthermore, it also marked the Baltimore, Maryland, native’s fourth double-double through nine games in 2023-24. The Wildcat also added a steal, an assist and a career-high tying three blocks.

She now leads the SEC in field-goal percentage (60.9) and is third in the league in rebounds (9.78).

That performance came after putting up 17 points and eight rebounds to help Kentucky defeat Boston College in the ACC / SEC Challenge to snap a five-game losing streak last Thursday, which at the time, was her second-best point performance in her career.

