Suspect consumed beer ‘throughout the day’ before deadly Laurel Co. crash, deputy testifies

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - New details in a southern Kentucky DUI murder case were unveiled Tuesday.

Wesley Neil Allen is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that Fred Johnson died in.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

Deputy Brad Mink with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing in district court that Allen told investigators about drinking alcohol during the workday and again at a restaurant before the crash.

“He admitted that he had worked on the farm all day where he had consumed alcohol, then he traveled to Gondolier, then drank beer prior to operating the vehicle,” said Mink.

Police charged Wesley Allen with murder after they said he told both first responders and investigators at the scene of the crash that he had been drinking for some time before the crash that claimed the life of Fred Johnson.

A breath test given at the scene showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .197, the deputy said.

Johnson’s family came to the preliminary hearing and learned more about the crash that took place last Tuesday. They say Johnson was simply coming home from work when his Honda collided with a truck that police say crossed the center line.

“But with my grandfather, the hardest working man I ever met. He was a leader in all facets. Few men who walked the planet could ever match him,” said Zachary Swanson, Johnson’s grandson.

During cross-examination, the deputy said that Allen also admitted to cell phone use while driving just before the crash and search warrants have been issued for his phone records. Deputy Mink said they could find no evidence that Johnson was using a phone, and no phone was found in his car.

The judge found probable cause, and Allen was ordered to be in Laurel Circuit Court on January 19, when indictments would be released. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

