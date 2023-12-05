Everyday Kentucky
There is another shortage this year of people willing to play Santa

It’s the busiest time of year for our friend Santa Claus. However, this year, he’s not...
It's the busiest time of year for our friend Santa Claus. However, this year, he's not receiving the help he usually gets.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the busiest time of year for our friend Santa Claus.

However, this year, he’s not receiving the help he usually gets.

Michael Ashcraft has worked with Santa and his helpers at Lexington Green for almost 20 years, taking photos of kids visiting the big man himself. However, this year, Santa’s Schedule seems to have filled up quickly.

“I know some places around town did experience having issues with getting Santa,” Ashcraft said.

Across the country, there are reports of a shortage of Santa Helpers, making those available book up even faster than years prior, as the demand for photos with Santa remains high despite the decrease in Helper availability.

Even the Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop was unable to find a Santa Helper for the 2023 season.

“We reach out early in the season most of the time to confirm that our Santa is going to be helping us this year several months in advance to know that we are going to have a Santa. If not, we can start searching for him sooner,” Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft suspects it’s partially due to many Santa Helpers privatizing their businesses, leaving many folks to call Santa directly versus going to the mall. But he’s hopeful that the magic those holiday photos hold will remind folks why Santa visits are so important.

“If someone is out and about that might look like a Santa’s helper, we ask him if he might work with Santa or know Santa, and we look for him and bring him in,” said Ashcraft.

So, if you have some free time and are looking to help spread that Holiday Cheer, It might be time to step up to the magic of the holiday season. Kris Kringle needs you.

