BOGO MONDAY$

UK backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron enters transfer portal

FILE - Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
FILE - Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 8, 2022. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK sophomore backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron has entered the transfer portal.

The Somerset native spent three seasons in UK. He redshirted his freshman year, and started one game in 2022 for an injured Will Levis.

Sheron played in nine games as a Wildcat, including five this season. He leaves Lexington with a 57.6% pass completion percentage for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The 6-foot-three QB was a three-star coming out of high school.

Sheron is the second UK quarterback to enter the portal, following Destin Wade, leaving junior Deuce Hogan and sophomore Shane Hamm in the quarterback room.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

