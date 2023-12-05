UK backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK sophomore backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron has entered the transfer portal.

The Somerset native spent three seasons in UK. He redshirted his freshman year, and started one game in 2022 for an injured Will Levis.

Sheron played in nine games as a Wildcat, including five this season. He leaves Lexington with a 57.6% pass completion percentage for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The 6-foot-three QB was a three-star coming out of high school.

Sheron is the second UK quarterback to enter the portal, following Destin Wade, leaving junior Deuce Hogan and sophomore Shane Hamm in the quarterback room.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.