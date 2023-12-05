Everyday Kentucky
UK’s Sheron enters transfer portal

Backup QB played in five games in 2023, passed for 5 yards
Kaiya Sheron has entered into the transfer portal
Kaiya Sheron has entered into the transfer portal(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Somerset quarterback and current UK backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron has entered the transfer portal. Kevin Sheron, the player’s father, confirmed the decision to WKYT.

Sheron, a sophomore, played in five games this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for five yards.

Sheron is the second UK backup quarterback to announce he’s transferring in the past two days. On Monday, Destin Wade, along with twin brother Keaton, announced his decision to leave UK.

Sheron led Somerset to the 2019 2A state title in 2019. He threw for 3,218 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Briar Jumpers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

