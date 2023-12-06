Barion Brown named 2nd-team All-American by CBS Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore receiver and return specialist Barion Brown has been named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports, the network announced on Wednesday.

Brown was selected as a kick returner. The Nashville native led the SEC and is second nationally with 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He is one of five players nationally to return two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

