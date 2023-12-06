Everyday Kentucky
Barion Brown named 2nd-team All-American by CBS Sports

Led SEC with 31.7 yards per kickoff return
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore receiver and return specialist Barion Brown has been named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports, the network announced on Wednesday.

Brown was selected as a kick returner. The Nashville native led the SEC and is second nationally with 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He is one of five players nationally to return two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

