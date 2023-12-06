Fact✓Check | Application provides insight into proposed Madison Co. charter school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of pages of documents submitted to the Madison County board of education are providing new details about a proposed charter school in Richmond.

By the end of the month, LaFontaine Charter Schools could be the first charter school approved in the commonwealth.

A large crowd showed up Tuesday night for a public forum on the proposal.

The application is from Gus LaFontaine, an administrator of LaFontaine Preparatory School, a tuition-based private school that has been in existence for 11 years.

The basics

LaFontaine Charter Schools would initially have kindergarten through eighth grade and would open for the 2024-25 school year, according to its application. It would be located in Richmond and part of the Madison County school district, although the exact location of its future building is currently unknown.

The application itself is lengthy and requires extensive detail from the applicant, a WKYT Investigates review of the documents found.

LaFontaine’s application totals 160 pages - not counting another 1,100 pages of attachments and appendices like budget and curriculum documents and sample syllabi, schedules, contracts and handbooks.

According to its application, in Year 1 the charter school plans to have 406 students, an estimate that climbs to 898 in Year 5. The majority of the students estimated are K-4.

At first, the school would be open only to students located in Madison County. A lottery will be conducted for enrollment if needed. LaFontaine would need at least about 175 students for financial solvency and sustainability, its application states.

Main differences

The school, as WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs reported on Tuesday, has laid out what it calls its 20/20/20 Vision:

reduce class sizes by 20%

increase student instructional time by 20%

increase teacher pay by 20%

Class sizes: LaFontaine lays out its maximum class sizes as 19 (for K-3), 22 (4th grade), 23 (grades 5-6) and 25 (grades 7-8). Those are all below the maximum class sizes allowed by state law: 24 (for K-3), 28 (4th grade), 29 (grades 5-6) and 31 (grades 7-12).

Instructional time: LaFontaine says it will have 1,275 instructional hours per year, which is above the standard student instructional year of 1,062 hours. It will accomplish this by adding one hour of instructional time per day and four additional instructional days per year, the application says. Students would start September 4, 2024 and would finish on June 6, 2025, according to its proposed school calendar. The school day would be from 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Teacher pay: LaFontaine says it wants to pay teachers 20% higher than the average of the pay scales in the eight surrounding and local counties (Clark, Estill, Fayette, Garrard, Jackson, Jessamine, Madison and Rockcastle). It says it hopes that a “desirable” pay scale and a healthy work environment will help LCS avoid teacher and leadership turnover. However, its $3.4-million estimated budget for Year 1 does not include staff pay at that level, documents state. Its estimated budget for Years 2-5 include a 10% increase above the average. The application states that a 20% increase is still its goal, but the school would need a full and accurate financial forecast before it can “make a responsible commitment to this intention.”

Other operations

The application also provides insight into other aspects of the school’s operation.

Administrators: Gus LaFontaine will serve as the manager of the educational service provider, which assists with the management and implementation of the school, much as a district office does, the application explains. A head of school has not yet been hired or identified. The qualifications say that position, as leader of one of the state’s first charter schools, “requires an adventurer’s spirit and an explorer’s curiosity.”

Curriculum: The application says that learning will focus on the use of hands-on manipulatives, project-based learning, cooperative learning and meaningful technology. It mentions monthly field trips and added recess periods (at least three 20-minute recess periods per day for K-5 and at least one for grades 6-8). It also provides details about the specific curriculum that will be used.

Extracurricular activities: LCS will not offer extracurricular activities. Instead, in accordance with state law, students will be eligible to participate in those activities at the school that they would attend based on their home address.

Meals: LaFontaine will not be equipped with a kitchen, but instead will contract food services to businesses in the area. “Grab-and-go” breakfast options will be available, as well as the option to purchase lunch from an outsourced location. A sample weekly lunch menu included as an appendix lists Chick-fil-A, Subway, Fazoli’s, Sonny’s BBQ and Domino’s Pizza.

Salary schedule: LaFontaine lists its proposed salary schedule for certified teachers with a bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate as $51,781.05 for Tier 1 (0-4 years), $54,308.55 for Tier 2 (5-9 years), $60,275.55 for Tier 3 (10-14 years) and $67,317.30 for Master Teacher (15+ years).

Security: The school will have a full-time school resource officer and a security system, documents say.

Teachers: Students will rotate classes, so teachers will teach only two content areas, the application states. Their work day will be from 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will teach three to four class periods per day and will have one scheduled day per week for planning. Teachers will also be provided a stipend for classroom materials.

Timetable: LaFontaine hopes to search for and review prospective properties through the spring, then create a renovation plan and conduct renovations next summer. It plans to post job announcements in June, and conduct interviews and hire that summer.

Transportation: LCS will not provide transportation during its first year of operation. The school district could end up providing daily transportation to/from LCS or to predetermined hubs, with LaFontaine transporting the “final mile,” its application states. This has not yet been determined.

Challenges

“Far and away,” the application states, “the greatest challenge LaFontaine Charter Schools will face in opening the proposed school is the politicization and general opposition by some groups and individuals to charter schools in Kentucky.”

The application points to more than 7,700 charter schools nationwide - including in every state that borders Kentucky - but acknowledges that Kentucky does not have any.

LaFontaine emphasizes wording in state law that says the application “shall be approved” if the authorizer finds that it meets the established requirements, demonstrates the ability to operate it in an “educationally and fiscally sound manner,” and is likely to improve student learning and achievement.

“By those objective measures,” they write, “the applicant is confident in this application.”

Yet their application also expresses the “valid concern” of “politics and personal preference” entering into the application process, and hopes that the correct procedure is followed even if LaFontaine’s first submission is denied.

“Finally, the applicant’s remaining reservation is, will this process require legal intervention to produce an objective review of the application?” LaFontaine asks.

The school also acknowledges the difficulty of changing the perception of LCS, given that LaFontaine Preparatory School has operated as a tuition-based private school for 11 years. As a charter school, it would be open to the public and tuition-free.

LaFontaine previously submitted an application in December 2022 but withdrew its initial application just four days later, documents show, before ultimately submitting a new application that is currently being considered.

Next steps

Madison County school district leaders are still reviewing the application and will soon give LaFontaine feedback on it. They expect to have a decision by the end of the month.

“LaFontaine Charter Schools does not seek to become a competitor to Madison County Schools,” the application states. “It seeks to be a contributor to a robust school system that is rich with educational options that are accessible to all.”

Opponents have expressed concerns that the opening of charter schools will divert already-tight taxpayer dollars from public schools currently in existence, which they say would make it harder for their students to succeed.

LaFontaine says its charter school application is not a response to under-performing schools, but it does hope to help close achievement gaps.

Upon successful authorization of the current charter application, LaFontaine says it will apply to serve students in grades 9-12 and expressed interest in eventually creating a program in Madison County that is similar to the School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) in Lexington.

