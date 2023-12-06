Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend Storm System

big storm
big storm(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a blustery day with a few snowflakes flying across parts of the region. This is behind a clipper system that’s zipping away from us. As this moves away, we get set for a much bigger system set to blast in here for the weekend.

As mentioned, some flakes are flying early today, especially in the east and southeast. There’s even the chance for a coating or so to show up in the high ground along the Virginia border.

Today’s a blustery day with upper 30s and low 40s for many with gusty winds making it feel colder.

Milder winds take over Thursday and Friday with temps reaching the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

This is all ahead of an interesting setup for the weekend. One low develops and heads toward the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front into the region by Saturday night. That’s when another low or two develops along this boundary and strengthen on the way to the north and northeast. How far east does this front get before these lows develop? That’s something the models are still working through and are changing a bit from run to run.

The latest trend among the models is for a farther east and colder solution and that’s similar to what they initially had several days ago.

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days with the potential for storms to end as some snowflakes.

