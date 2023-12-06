Frankfort woman indicted for 2022 death of child

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman was indicted Tuesday on a murder charge for the death of a child in 2022.

The woman is 57-year-old Gina Palmer.

She is being charged with the murder of Ryker Charles Smith.

On December 5, 2023, an indictment against Gina Palmer was issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

In the Grand Jury Charge, it claims, “Gina Palmer committed the offense of Murder when she, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to Ryker Charles Smith...”

A lawsuit has also been filed by Smith’s parents against Gina Palmer along with the owners of the property that Palmer lived at.

The lawsuit states that on July 27, 2022, the child was under the care of Palmer. They claim it was a part of her business operation as a daycare in Frankfort.

It says on that day, the defendant did not properly supervise Smith, respond appropriately to his condition while in her care, take reasonable steps to prevent injury, or adequately staff the daycare facility.

The suit claims that the defendant’s breach of duties resulted in Smith’s injuries and later death.

It also states that Ryker Smith was caused to incur expenses for medical treatment, services, and medication up until the time of his death.

According to the lawsuit, both of Smith’s parents claim that as a result of their son’s death, they have suffered damages, including mental anguish and loss of affection, along with other losses.

In response to the lawsuit, Palmer’s attorney wrote that Palmer denies those claims.

WKYT also reached out to Gina Palmer’s attorney, who told us they have no comment at this time.

