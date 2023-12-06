Georgia backup QB transferring to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff is transferring to UK. The player made the announcement on Wednesday.

The former five-star quarterback will reportedly have two years remaining of eligibility. He is set to graduate from Georgia, so he will be a graduate transfer.

The 21-year old played in eight games this season as a backup to starter Carson Beck. Prior to that, Vandagriff played sparingly in five games for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 46 yards on 5 carries in the 2023 season.

Vandagriff initially committed to Oklahoma before flipping to the Dawgs. He played for his dad in high school at Prince Avenue Christian in Georgia.

