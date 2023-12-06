Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Georgia backup QB transferring to UK

Former 5-star quarterback will have two years of eligibility
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff is transferring to UK. The player made the announcement on Wednesday.

The former five-star quarterback will reportedly have two years remaining of eligibility. He is set to graduate from Georgia, so he will be a graduate transfer.

The 21-year old played in eight games this season as a backup to starter Carson Beck. Prior to that, Vandagriff played sparingly in five games for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 46 yards on 5 carries in the 2023 season.

Vandagriff initially committed to Oklahoma before flipping to the Dawgs. He played for his dad in high school at Prince Avenue Christian in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow
The bowling alley is on East New Circle Road.
Crews fight fire at Eastland Bowling Center
Ambulance
Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree

Latest News

Kaiya Sheron has entered into the transfer portal
UK’s Sheron enters transfer portal
Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
Petty earns SEC Player of the Week honors
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Reed Sheppard named SEC Freshman of the Week
UK Football will play Clemson in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
WATCH | UK Football will play Clemson in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl